Opening Bell: Sensex slips over 200 points, Nifty cracks below 17,730; HDFC twins, TCS drag

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty started the session on a negative note tracking global peers. Sensex was down 207.8 points to 59,402.61 and Nifty50 slipped below 17,730 at open.

The Indian equity benchmarks started the session on a negative note as investors across global markets remained cautious after Federal Reserve released minutes signalling that the US central bank may tighten aggressively to curb inflation. The downtrend is also a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) first monetary policy announcement of the fiscal amid rising commodity prices and inflation concerns.
The BSE Sensex started the session 207.8 points or 0.3 percent lower at 59,402.61 and the blue-chip index Nifty50 slipped 84.35 points or 0.4 percent to 17,723.30 at open.
HDFC twins, UPL, Wipro, Titan, TCS, Larsen and Toubro, Infosys, and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards in opening deals in the Nifty pack. Gains in Cipla, Dr Reddys Laboratory, Divis Lab, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers.
