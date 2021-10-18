Opening bell: Sensex rises over 500 points; Nifty starts at 18,500

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started the week at record highs shrugging off weakness in other Asian markets as China's quarterly GDP growth hit a one-year low. Gains across sectors led by financial, metal and oil and gas shares pushed the market higher. Broader markets aided investors' sentiment, with the midcap and smallcap indices trading 1-1.2 percent higher in early deals.

The Sensex index opened 511.4 points higher at 61,863.1 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark began the day at 18,500.1, up 161.6 points from its previous close -- both all-time highs.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 percent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's and HCL Tech were trading with losses in early deals. In the previous session on Thursday, the 30-share index settled 568.90 points or 0.94 percent higher at 61,305.95, and the Nifty surged 176.80 points or 0.97 percent to a new lifetime closing high of 18,338.55.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,681.60 crore, as per exchange data. Market remained shut on Friday on account of Dussehra'.

Equities in other Asian markets declined ahead of the release of Chinese economic data for the third quarter, as investors fret about the health of the world's second-largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.2 percent lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.3 percent.

-With PTI inputs