The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian peers on easing coronavirus restrictions.

The Sensex opened 467.55 points or 1.47 percent higher at 32,182.90, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,429.40, up 135.90 points or 1.46 percent.

All sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto.

Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 were up 1.41 percent and 1.51 percent, respectively.

All the Nifty50 constituents were trading with gains with UPL, ONGC, Vedanta, Axis Bank and Zee Entertainment being the top gainers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares rose tracking a late Wall Street rally as governments eased coronavirus lockdowns.

