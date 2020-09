The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by buying across the board following a rally in global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.20 percent, or 438.29 points, higher at 36,991.89, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,910.40, up 104.85 points, or 0.97 percent.

Broader markets participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.61 percent and 1.13 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by the Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Private Bank that rose over 1 percent each.

Hindalco, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, TCS and Adani Ports & SEZ were the Nifty50 top gainers while SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the only ones to trade in the red.

Shares of IT companies traded higher after Accenture's earnings indicated neutral to positive views for Indian IT companies.

Cipla shares gained over 2 percent after the company received US FDA approval for Dimethyl Fumarate DR Capsules 120 mg, 240 mg

Globally, Asian shares rose on Friday after robust US housing data supported a late tech-driven rally on Wall Street, with investors picking up the pieces a day after a broad regional index posted its biggest daily loss in more than three months. US stocks ended positive in choppy trade on Thursday, led by a dogged comeback in the technology sector, having initially sold off on higher-than-expected unemployment claims, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.66 percent higher in the morning session, after slumping 2.15 percent a day earlier, its biggest daily drop since June 11.