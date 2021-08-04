Opening Bell: Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty tops 16,150 as D-Street extends record-breaking run

Indian equity benchmarks started Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking gains in other Asian markets, a day after the Nifty50 index surpassed the 16,000 mark for the first time.

The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 247.86 points or 0.46 percent higher at 54,071.22 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark began the day at 16,195.25, up 64.50 points or 0.40 percent from its previous close.

At 9:19 am, Sensex traded 353.05 points or 0.66 percent higher at 54,176.41 while Nifty50 was up 101.15 points or 0.63 percent at 16,231.90.

Among blue-chip stocks, Adani Ports, HDFC, Infosys, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Titan were the top gainers, trading between 0.89 percent and 1.40 percent higher.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Tata Consumer and SBI Life -- down between 0.23 percent and 1.13 percent -- were the top laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

Infosys, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the biggest boosts for Sensex.

On Tuesday, Sensex had risen 872.73 points or 1.65 percent to end at 53,823.36 and Nifty added 245.60 points or 1.55 percent to 16,130.75 -- both record closing highs.

Equities in other Asian markets hit one-week highs, although the mood remained cautious as the Delta variant of the coronavirus clouds the global economic outlook.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.1 percent to the highest since July 26. Japan’s Nikkei was in the red as were Chinese shares with the blue-chip index off 0.2 percent.

Australian shares were a touch firmer but sentiment was marred by an unabating rise in Delta infections in Sydney, the country’s biggest city.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three benchmark indices ended positive recovering from initial choppy movement, with notable gains from Apple, Eli Lilly and Robinhood Markets.