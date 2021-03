The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday on buying across the board, tracking a positive momentum in the international markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.54 percent, or 273.09 points higher at 50,714.16, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,049.90, up 93.70 points, or 0.63 percent.

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices supported gains in the market.

All the sectors were trading in the green led by Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Life Insurance, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Hindalco were the Nifty50 top gainers, while BPCL, IOC, GAIL India, UPL and Infosys were the top index losers.

Shares of BPCL fell over 4 percent after the company’s board approved the sale of its 15,89,93,397 equity shares held by BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares (BPCL Trust) through a block deal.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets traded mixed Tuesday following overnight gains in US stocks that began the new week on a positive note.