Opening bell: Sensex rises over 100 points; Nifty50 near 17,900

Domestic stock markets rose on Thursday, helped by banks and metal stocks, while investors focused on digital payments company Paytm's stock market listing later in the day.

The 30-scrip BSE index rose as much as 142.2 points or 0.2 percent to 60,150.6 in the first few minutes of trade, after a flat opening. The broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,945.1, up 46.5 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.

All eyes are on Paytm's stock market debut, whose initial public offering of 183 billion rupees is India's biggest.

The Nifty Bank Index rose 0.49 percent and was on track to snap a three-day losing streak. State Bank of India gained 1 percent.

The Nifty Metal Index added 0.20 percent and was also on track to snap three sessions of losses. Copper and aluminium producer Hindalco Industries was up 1.4 percent to be the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 60,008.33, extending losses, and Nifty fell by 100.55 points or 0.56 per cent to 17,898.65. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 344.35 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

