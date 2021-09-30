Opening Bell: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty holds 17,700 mark; Coal India up 2%

Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains soon after a positive start on Thursday amid mixed global cues. Losses in select financial and IT stocks put pressure on the market, though gains in metal and PSU banking shares provided some support. Analysts expect volatility ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts due by the end of the session.

The Sensex index gave up initial gains soon after opening 136.3 points or 0.2 percent higher at 59,549.6. The broader Nifty benchmark began the day up 7.6 at 17,718.9.

At 9:21 am, the 30-scrip index was down 29.4 points or 0.1 percent at 59,383.9 while the Nifty50 gauge was down 15.9 points at 17,695.4.

ALSO READ

Among blue-chip stocks, Coal India, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Hindalco, Adani Ports, NTPC and Dr Reddy's -- trading between 0.6 percent and 1.9 percent higher in early deals -- were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki -- down between 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent -- were the worst hit among the 24 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

Broader markets outperformed the overall market, with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent in early deals respectively. Oberoi Realty, Astral, Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank were among the top gainers. On the other hand, L&T Tech, Cummins, KPIT Tech and Fine Organic were among the top losers.

Overall market breadth was sharply negative with an advance-decline ratio of 1:3, as 1,757 shares rose on BSE while 604 fell.