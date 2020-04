The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday following gains in Asian peers amid improved risk appetite.

The Sensex opened 196.52 points or 0.61 percent higher at 32,311.04, while the Nifty50 index gained 27.70 points or 0.30 percent to open at 9,408.60.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services traded with gains while Nifty Private Bank was the only index to trade in the red.

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 rose over 0.70 percent each.

HDFC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and GAIL India led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares were cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors paused ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision while oil prices jumped on hopes demand will pick up as many countries lift some of the coronavirus-related restrictions.

