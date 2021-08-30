Opening Bell: Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty hits 16,800 for first time; auto, metal stocks jump

Indian equity benchmarks started the week at record highs tracking gains in global markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a more dovish tone than some investors had expected in a long-awaited speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 204.53 points or 0.36 percent higher at 56,329.25 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark up 70.65 points or 0.42 percent at 16,775.85 -- both record highs.

At 9:19 am, Sensex was up 305.53 points or 0.54 percent at 56,430.25 while Nifty was up 103.90 points or 0.62 percent at 16,809.10.

Among blue-chip stocks, Hindalco, Titan, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC and JSW Steel -- trading between 1.64 percent and 2.17 percent higher -- were the top gainers. On the other hand, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's -- down 0.72 percent, 0.35 percent and 0.32 percent respectively -- were the worst hit among only five laggards in the 50-scrip index.

RIL, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the top boosts for Sensex.

In broader markets, Bharat Forge, Polycab, Deepak Nitrite, Karur Vysya and Affle -- trading between 3.87 [percent and 5.52 percent higher in early deals -- were teh top gainers. Century Plyboard, Cyient, JSW Energy, HAL and Laurus Labs, down between 1.54 percent and 4.47 percent, were among the top losers.

Investors had been waiting to see whether Powell, who spoke at the annual Jackson Hole event on Friday, would give a clear indication of his views on timing of the US central bank's tapering of asset purchases or hiking interest rates to start removing monetary stimulus.

Equities in other Asian markets started the week on a positive note, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.32 percent and Japan's Nikkei rising 0.9 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last seen trading up 0.04 percent, indicating a flat start ahead on Wall Street.