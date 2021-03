Indian shares opened higher on Monday buoyed by broad gains amid positive momentum in the global markets. At 9:15 am, the BSE Sensex opened 0.49 percent, or 248.70 points, higher at 50,654.02, while the NSE Nifty50 index started at 15,002.45, up 64.35 points, or 0.43 percent.

Broader markets supported the gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices adding up more than a percent each. Sectoral indices traded in the green with PSU banks, metal, realty and auto indices surging the most.

ONGC, GAIL India, UPL, JSW Steel and Adani Ports & SEZ were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, UltraTech Cement and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top index losers.

Shares of Adani Ports & SEZ rallied over 2 percent after it announced that Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 800 crore in the company for a 0.49 percent stake.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied on Monday while the dollar held near three-month peaks after the US Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill augured well for a global economic rebound, though it also put fresh pressure on Treasuries.