Opening Bell: Sensex recoups opening losses, up 100 points; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto top gainers

The equity Indian benchmark indices opened on a negative note amid weakness across global markets on Tuesday.

The 30-share Sensex, however, recovered the losses and gained 103.18 points or 0.17 percent to trade higher at 60,238.96. Similarly, the Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.19 percent to cross 17,979.85.

Among the broader indices, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were up 0.5 per cent each at 26,100 and 29,673, respectively.

Leading the gains were Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Titan, Eicher Motors and Wipro with each scrip gaining 1-2 percent. HCL Tech, M&M, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra lead the losses with each scrip losing around 1-2 percent.

Among sectoral indices, while Nifty Auto and FMCG both gained 0.75 percent, Nifty IT shed 0.37 percent.

Asian shares dropped and the safe-haven dollar held firm on Tuesday, as a global energy crunch fuelled inflation fears, clouding investor sentiment before the U.S. corporate earnings season.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9 percent in early trade, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses.

Gold (24 carat) is selling at Rs 46,940 per 10 gram on Tuesday in India, unchanged from the previous trade.

The rupee slid by 37 paise to close at a 15-month low of 75.36 against the US dollar on Monday as crude oil zoomed towards a seven-year high and the greenback hardened in the overseas markets.

Stocks gave up an early gain and ended lower on Wall Street Monday. Most sectors ended in the red, led by technology companies and banks.

Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $83.39 a barrel at 0211 GMT, after touching three-year highs on Monday on the way to a 1.5 percent advance.