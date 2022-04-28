Opening Bell: Sensex reclaims 57,000 led by gains in HUL, Sun Pharma

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday with the Nifty above 17,100 tracking firm global cues. At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip Sensex was up 295.96 points or 0.52 percent at 57,115.35, and the broader Nifty was up 93.20 points or 0.55 percent at 17,131.60.

About 1,525 shares have advanced, 398 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.

Among major gainers on the Nifty were Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, UPL, Apollo Hospitals and Hindalco Industries.

HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened in the positive territory, trading 0.73 percent higher.

Ambuja Cements, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, MphasiS, SBI Life, Shoppers Stop and Vedanta will also be tracked closely as these companies announce their March quarter results later today.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO was off to a quiet start and was subscribed 29 percent at the end of day 1. The retail quota was subscribed 48 percent of their reserved portion.

Meanwhile, HNIs and retail investors had a keen interest in Campus Activewear IPO which was subscribed 3.2 times at the end of day 2.

Global Markets

Most of the Asian markets were seen holding gains in early trade on Thursday. Nikkei, Straits Times and Kospi were up around 0.3–0.5 percent each.

Oil prices rose modestly overnight amid concerns over tight worldwide supply. Brent crude and WTI oil futures advanced 0.3 percent each to $105.32 and $102.02 a barrel, respectively.

The US stocks edged higher on Wednesday led by a late rally in technology shares after Microsoft reported better-than-expected earnings. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent each.