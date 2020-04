The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday on improved risk appetite amid hopes of additional policy stimulus from the government.

The Sensex opened 358.83 points or 1.13 percent higher at 32,101.91, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,389.80, up 107.50 points or 1.16 percent.

Buying was witnessed across the sectors led by Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services.

Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also gained over 1 percent each.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, UPL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Grasim Industries led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Wipro, Vedanta, ONGC, PowerGrid Corporation and NTPC were the top losers.

Meanwhile, Asian shares and US stock futures dipped into the red on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as a renewed decline in oil prices overshadowed optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions seen globally.

