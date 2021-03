The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday led by across-the-board gains amid strong global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.74 percent, or 379.20 points higher at 51,404.68, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,202.15, up 103.75 points, or 0.69 percent.

Broader markets supported rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.9 percent each.

Investor sentiment was boosted after the OECD sharply raised its 2021 global growth forecast. The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says it now expects the global economy to grow by 5.6 percent, an increase of 1.4 percentage points from its December forecast.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty indices gaining the most in the early morning session.

Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel and Bharti Infratel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the only ones to trade in the red.

The share price of Reliance Industries gained 1 percent after Jio business launched enterprise grade fibre connectivity and digital solutions for Micro, Small & Medium Businesses (MSMB). The company will offer digital services to 50 million MSMBs in India.

Magma Fincorp stock price rallied over 4 percent after the company received shareholders’ approval for the acquisition of a controlling stake by Rising Sun Holdings Pvt Ltd through preferential issue.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks bounced back from a two-month low on Wednesday after bond yields eased following a well-received auction and as Chinese shares found a footing after recent steep falls on policy tightening worries, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s ex-Japan Asia-Pacific shares index rose 0.4 percent, a day after it hit a two-month low. The CSI300 index of mainland China’s A-shares rose 0.7 percent in early trade.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.