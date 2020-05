The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following positive trend in the global markets amid hopes of a coronavirus vaccine and opening up of economies from the pandemic-induced lockdown. Gains across the sectors led by banking and metals socks lifted Nifty above 9,100 levels.

The Sensex opened 191.68 points or 0.62 percent higher at 30,864.27, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,099.75, up 60.50 points or 0.67 percent.

Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 supported the rally in the market with gains of 0.83 percent and 0.73 percent respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services gained the most -- over 2 percent each -- followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto.

JSW Steel, ITC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Eicher Motors led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp were the top index losers.

ITC rallied over 4 percent and was among the top Nifty50 gainers after it announced it is acquiring 100 percent stake in spices firm Sunrise Foods Private Limited for an undisclosed sum. ITC said it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the promoters of Sunrise Foods and the deal will be completed "subject to fullfilment of various terms and conditions as specified in the SPA".

Meanwhile in Asia, shares forged ahead on Tuesday while US stock futures challenged a major chart barrier as investors looked past Sino-US trade tensions to more stimulus in China and a re-opening world economy.