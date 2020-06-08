Opening Bell: Sensex rallies 600 points, Nifty above 10,300; Reliance Industries at record high

Indian shares opened higher on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers amid strong global cues. Domestic trade sentiment also improved with the opening up of businesses across the country after more than two months of stringent coronavirus-induced lockdown guidelines. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 553.93 points, or 1.62 percent, higher at 34,841.17, while the Nifty50 index surged 184.60 points, or 1.82 percent, to open at 10,326.75.

Broad-based buying across the sectors led Nifty above 10,300 levels. Strong buying in banking stocks lifted the banking gauge, Nifty Bank 3 percent higher. Broader market indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded 2.12 percent and 1.41 percent higher, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metals and Nifty Auto led the gains, while Nifty Pharma was the only to trade under pressure.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis, SBI and Tata Motors led the gains among Nifty50 constituents, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies were the top index losers.

Shares of Reliance Industries gained 2 percent to surge to record high after it announced that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,683.50 crore for a 1.16 percent stake in its digital arm, Jio Platforms.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro gained over 2 percent after the company reported 6.5 percent drop in Q4FY20 net profit at Rs 3,197 crore versus Rs 3,418.2 crore while revenue fell to Rs 44,245.3 crore versus Rs 43,303.4 crore, YoY.

IndusInd Bank shares rallied more than 5 percent after the bank’s promoters IndusInd International Holdings Ltd and IndusInd Ltd announced to buy additional shares from the open market in India. The promoters currently hold 14.68 percent of the paid-up share capital (diluted) of the IndusInd Bank.

Globally, US stock futures and Asian shares advanced on Monday after a surprise recovery in US employment gave further confidence of a quick economic recovery after many weeks of lockdowns aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

US S&P500 futures rose 0.5 percent to stand near their highest levels since late February while Japan's Nikkei opened more than 1 percent higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent in early trade.

