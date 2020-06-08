  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex rallies 600 points, Nifty above 10,300; Reliance Industries at record high

Updated : June 08, 2020 09:37 AM IST

Indian shares opened higher on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers amid strong global cues.
Strong buying in banking stocks lifted the banking gauge, Nifty Bank 3 percent higher. 
Reliance Industries gained 2 percent to surge to record high after it announced that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,683.50 crore for a 1.16 percent stake in its digital arm, Jio Platforms.
Opening Bell: Sensex rallies 600 points, Nifty above 10,300; Reliance Industries at record high

You May Also Like

Don't expect any major private investments in India over next 1-1.5 years: L&T CEO

Don't expect any major private investments in India over next 1-1.5 years: L&T CEO

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 5,684 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.16% stake

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 5,684 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.16% stake

Jio users to get 1-year Disney+Hotstar subscription with new plans; details here

Jio users to get 1-year Disney+Hotstar subscription with new plans; details here

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement