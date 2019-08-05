#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Opening Bell: Sensex plunges 600 points, Nifty around 10,800 level; YES Bank tanks 7%, SBI down 4%

Updated : August 05, 2019 12:02 PM IST

Indian shares opened lower on Monday, tracking losses in broader Asia, amid escalating Sino-US trade tension.
At 9:50 AM, the BSE Sensex fell 609 points to 36,509, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 192 points to 10,805.
On two stocks TCS and Infosys were trading in green in the Nifty 50 index, while YES Bank, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, SBI, and Vedanta led the losses.
Opening Bell: Sensex plunges 600 points, Nifty around 10,800 level; YES Bank tanks 7%, SBI down 4%
