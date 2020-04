Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday on profit-taking amid weakness in global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 436.46 points or 1.37 percent lower at 31,426.62, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,163.90, down 150.00 points or 1.61 percent.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services declined the most over 3 percent each followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metals and Nifty Media.

Buying was witnessed in FMCG and pharma stocks.

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 were trading over 1 percent lower each.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank led the decline among Nifty50 constituent, Bharti Infratel, Britannia, HCL Technologies, Cipla and L&T were the top gainers.

Meanwhile, Asian shares and US stock futures fell on Friday, spurred by doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of US economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)