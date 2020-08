The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday, led by heavyweight auto stocks amid mixed sentiment in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.22 percent, or 86.30 points, higher at 38,930.18, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,512.85, up 40.60 points, or 0.35 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.73 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto saw most gains, trading over 1 percent higher followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Private, and Nifty FMCG.

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and M&M were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ZEEL, Maruti Suzuki and TCS were the top losers.

The share price of JMC Projects (India) rallied over 11 percent after the company secured new orders worth Rs 554 crore. The orders include building a project in South India totaling Rs 315 crore and a factory project in Maharashtra of Rs 239 crore.

Globally, Asian stocks eased from a two-year high on Wednesday, as a mixed bag of economic data had investors a touch more circumspect about the global recovery, while oil jumped to a five-month peak owing to a hurricane disrupting output in the Gulf of Mexico, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent after hitting its highest since mid-2018 on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei was off 0.1 percent.