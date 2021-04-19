Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 800 points lower, Nifty around 14,300 as COVID second wave spooks investors Updated : April 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST Heavy selling across sectors dragged Nifty around the support zone of 14,250. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices plunged more than 3 percent each. Published : April 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply