#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 60 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; IT stocks fall

Updated : September 11, 2019 09:35 AM IST

Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday as investors anticipate more policy initiatives from the government to arrest demand slowdown.
At 9:17 am, the Sensex was trading 67.58 points higher at 37,213.03, while the broader Nifty50 index was trading 13.55 points higher at 11,016.60.
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 60 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; IT stocks fall
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV