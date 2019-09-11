Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 60 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; IT stocks fall
Updated : September 11, 2019 09:35 AM IST
Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday as investors anticipate more policy initiatives from the government to arrest demand slowdown.
At 9:17 am, the Sensex was trading 67.58 points higher at 37,213.03, while the broader Nifty50 index was trading 13.55 points higher at 11,016.60.
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more