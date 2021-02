The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday led by across-the-board gains amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.84 percent or 425.92 points higher at 51,207.61, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,079.85, up 97.85 points, or 0.65 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded over 1 percent higher each.

All the sectoral indices traded with gains led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty.

On the Nifty50, ONGC, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank and BPCL were the top gainers, while Divi's Laboratories, Nestle India, PowerGrid Corporation, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto were the top losers.

Shares of Max Financial Services jumped 10 percent after IRDAI gave its formal approval for the acquisition of up to 12 percent stake in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank and its subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, in Asia, stocks perked up on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten the monetary spigot, Reuters reported.