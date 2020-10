The Indian market opened slightly higher on Friday ahead of the RBI policy announcement. The sentiment was bullish on a positive trend in global peers.

Most economists expect a status quo on repo rate given the inflation pressures. A majority of the 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 also said the central bank would have to put a figure to its growth outlook in the October policy.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 43 points higher at 40,226 while the NIfty50 index opened at 11,852, up 17 points. Broader markets remained in-line with the benchmarks.

Hindalco, Tata Steel, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Divi's Laboratories were the Nifty50 top gainers while TCS, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and UltraTech Cement were the index top losers.

Barring IT and realty index, all sectoral indices opened in the green. Nifty Metal opened over 1.5 percent higher followed by Nifty Pharma (0.92 percent) and Nifty Auto (0.82 percent).