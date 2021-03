The Indian equity market opened lower on Friday following weakness in global peers as rising blond yields continue to weigh on sentiment.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.65 percent, or 328.72 points lower at 50,517.36, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,977.95, down 102.80 points, or 0.68 percent.

Broader markets traded higher with Nifty Smallcap100 gaining 0.68 percent.

Broad-based selling was seen across all sectors with banking, financials, and metal sectors leading the losses.

ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Hindalco Industries led the losses among Nifty50 constituents, while ONGC, GAIL India, IOC, BPCL and Adani Ports & SEZ were the top gainers.

Shares of Wipro fell over 1 percent after the company announced the acquisition of British consultancy firm Capco for $1.45 billion.

Meanwhile, in Asia, stock markets skidded to one-month lows on Friday as rising U.S. Treasury yields again rattled equity investors while hoisting the dollar to a three-month high, which in turn dragged the Japanese yen.