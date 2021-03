The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday amid weak cues from international peers as rising global bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.68 percent, or 335.33 points lower at 48,881.19, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,471.15, down 86.70 points, or 0.60 percent.

Broader markets declined with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading over 1 percent lower each.

All the sectoral indices opened in the red with the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto falling the most, over 1 percent each.

ONGC, GAIL India, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Coal India led the decline among Nifty50 constituents, while HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, SBI Life and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top index gainers.

Shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals declined over 2 percent after the company's NPK B Plant was shut down due to a delay in the arrival of raw materials.

Indo Count Industries stock price rose 2 percent after the company’s board approved expansion and modernization projects of existing capacities with a capex of Rs 200 crore

Globally, Asian share markets eased on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment toward richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions in crude oil caused the sharpest setback in months, a Reuters report said.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed with a fall of 0.5 percent.