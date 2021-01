The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in banking, auto and IT stocks amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.69 percent, or 336.04 points, higher at 48,900.31, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,371.65, up 90.35 points, or 0.63 percent.

The market gains were broad-based as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up more than 1 percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with the Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma rallying over 1 percent each.

On the Nifty50, Tata Motors, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Coal India led the gains while Tata Steel, UPL, HDFC Bank and Eicher Motors were the only ones to trade in the red.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki gained 2 percent after the company increased prices by up to Rs 34,000 ex-showroom in Delhi, effective from January 18.

Mindtree stock price rose over 3 percent after the company’s net profit in Q3FY21 rose 28.7 percent to Rs 326.5 crore from Rs 253.7 crore, while revenue increased 5.1 percent to Rs 2,023.7 crore from Rs 1,926 crore, QoQ. Revenue in dollar terms rose 5 percent sequentially to $274.1 million.

Meanwhile, in Asia, Asian shares climbed on Tuesday as investors wagered China's economic strength would help underpin growth in the region, even as pandemic lockdowns threatened to lengthen the road to recovery in the West.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.98%, to be a whisker from record highs. Japan's Nikkei bounced 1.5%, recovering all the losses suffered on Monday when caution had dominated markets.