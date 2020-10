The Indian market opened higher on Thursday led by gains in IT stocks after sector-major TCS beat Street estimates in the September quarter. All 5 top gainers on the Nifty50 index were from the IT space.

The Sensex opened 325 points higher at 40,204 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,835, up 96 points. The broader markets also opened higher along with the benchmarks, nearly a percent higher.

All Nifty sectoral indices traded higher, with Nifty IT adding most gains and surging over 3 percent followed by Nifty Bank (1.07 percent) and Nifty Media (0.92 percent).

TCS was the top gainer, up 4 percent followed by Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys which rose between 2.5 percent and 4 percent. Meanwhile, top losers included GAIL, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, ONGC and Power Grid.

1,078 stocks on the NSE have opened with gains while 360 are declining.