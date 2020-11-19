Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 250 points lower, Nifty around 12,850 on weak global cues; financials decline Updated : November 19, 2020 09:41 AM IST Broader markets declined with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading 0.3 percent lower each. Barring Nifty IT and Nifty Auto, all the sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty Bank falling more than 1 percent in the early morning session. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.