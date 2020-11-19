Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 250 points lower, Nifty around 12,850 on weak global cues; financials decline

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday following losses in global markets as concerns about rising coronavirus infections dampened investor sentiment. Worries over economic fallout after new shutdowns in major US cities overshadowed enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccine developments.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.63 percent, or 277.81 points, lower at 43,902.24, while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,839.50, down 98.75 points, or 0.76 percent.

Broader markets declined with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading 0.3 percent lower each.

Barring Nifty IT and Nifty Auto, all the sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty Bank falling more than 1 percent in the early morning session.

PowerGrid Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank were the Nifty50 top losers, while Hero MotoCorp, TCS, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv and Wipro were the top index gainers.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp gained over 3 percent after the company’s retail sales were reported at 14 lakh units in the 32-day festive period and inventory at an all-time low for the festive season.

Pfizer stock price rallied 5 percent after the company completed Phase-3 trials of the COVID-19 vaccine with the final vaccine efficacy at end of Phase-3 trials at 95 percent.

Globally, Asian shares eased from all-time highs on Thursday as widening COVID-19 restrictions in the United states weighed on Wall Street, while bonds were underpinned by speculation the Federal Reserve would have to respond with yet more easing, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent, though that was from a record peak. Chinese blue chips were a fraction firmer.