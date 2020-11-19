Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 250 points lower, Nifty around 12,850 on weak global cues; financials decline

Updated : November 19, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Broader markets declined with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading 0.3 percent lower each.
Barring Nifty IT and Nifty Auto, all the sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty Bank falling more than 1 percent in the early morning session.
