The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking positive global cues with the gains being led by IT and pharma stocks.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.42 percent, or 213.34 points higher at 50,608.42, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,996.10, up 66.60 points, or 0.45 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were in the green.

Among sectors, IT, pharma, FMCG and auto indices were trading higher, while Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media were under pressure.

Adani Ports, Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Dr Reddy's Laboratories led the gains among Nifty50 constituents, while Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, BPCL, Axis Bank and SBI were the top index losers.

Shares of Adani Ports & SEZ gained over 2 percent after the company announced a partnership with John Keells Holdings PLC and Sri Lankan Port Authority to develop the West Container Terminal (WCT) at the Colombo port in Sri Lanka.

On the global front, Asian stocks traded higher after Wall Street’s main indexes closed at record highs and investors awaited comments from the US central bank’s meeting later this week. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.04 percent.