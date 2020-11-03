Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 11,700; banks, metals support

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday led by buying across the board amid a positive trend in the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.59 percent, or 233.17 points, higher at 39,990.75, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,734.45, up 65.30 points, or 0.56 percent.

Broader markets supported the gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.9 percent each.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Reliance Industries, Adani Ports & SEZ, Infosys, Wipro and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

The share price of Tata Motors gained over 2 percent after the company’s domestic sales in October rose 27 percent to 49,669 units from 39,152 units YoY. CV exports in the month increased by 20 percent to 2,420 Units from 2,019 units in October 2019.

Globally, Asian shares got off to a strong start on Tuesday, with investors buoyed by strong factory output data from major economies, while the dollar and gold held ground on political uncertainty ahead of US elections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1 percent, up for the second straight day.