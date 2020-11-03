Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 11,700; banks, metals support Updated : November 03, 2020 09:39 AM IST Broader markets supported the gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.9 percent each. All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.