The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday led by buying across the board following gains in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.57 percent, or 220.57 points, higher at 39,200.42, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,584.10, up 68.00 points, or 0.59 percent.

Broader markets helped gains in the market with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rising over 0.70 percent each.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green with Nifty Pharma gaining the most over 2 percent followed by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty and Metal.

Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp were the top Nifty50 gainers while JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Infosys and HDFC were the top index losers.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar rallied over 4 percent after the company received an order worth Rs 460 crore in Chile.

Globally, Asian stocks inched up on Friday, despite Wall Street declines, but struggled to make deeper gains as worries about a faltering economic recovery kept investors to the sidelines or seeking safer harbour in assets such as the Japanese yen, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan looked set to end the week 1% ahead following two weeks of tech-led losses. It rose 0.2% on the day while the market moves around the region were small.