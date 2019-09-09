Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 150 points lower, Nifty below 10,900; auto stocks drag
Updated : September 09, 2019 09:38 AM IST
Indian shares opened lower on Monday amid a cautious market mood as investors hoped for stimulus to support growth in the worldâ€™s major economies.
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 171 points lower at 36,810, while the broader Nifty50 index was trading 50 points lower at 10,895.
Indiabulls Housing, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, GAIL, and TCS were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while all top Nifty losers were auto stocks.
