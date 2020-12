The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday as investors opted for profit-taking after a rally amid negative global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.23 percent, or 104.08 points, lower at 45,999.42, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,488.50, down 40.60 points, or 0.30 percent.

Broader markets reeled under pressure with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 0.35 percent and 0.21 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank fell the most, over 2 percent followed by Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services while Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG traded in the green

UPL, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Tata Steel and SBI were the Nifty50 top losers, while Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid Corporation, Divi's Laboratories, L&T and Titan Company were the top index gainers.

Maruti Suzuki India's stock price gained over 1 percent after the automobile major announced price hike across its model range from January 2021.

Shares of IRCTC plunged over 10 percent as the government will sell up to 20 percent equity in IRCTC via OFS (15% base size+ 5% greenshoe) at a floor price of Rs 1,367 per share.

Asian equities eased from a record high on Thursday as stalled US stimulus talks and a sell-off in tech stocks weighed, while sterling traders sat on a knife's edge as last-ditch Brexit negotiations yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent, while Japan's Nikkei fell by the same margin. Both are up more than 60 percent from March lows.