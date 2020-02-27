Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 100 points lower, Nifty below 11,650; Cipla, HCL Tech slip over 2%

Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday tracking weak global cues on monthly futures and options (F&O) expiry day.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 127.63 points or 0.32 percent lower at 39,761.33 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,639.70, down 38.80 points or 0.33 percent.

Broader indices traded lower along with benchmark indices, with Nifty Smallcap100 index down 0.62 percent and Nifty Midcap100 index down 0.46 percent.

Nifty Realty performed the worst amongst all its sectoral peers, down 1.63 percent while the Nifty FMCG index was the only one to report the least losses of about 0.23 percent.

YES Bank, NTPC, Titan, L&T and Nestle India were the Nifty50 top gainers while Cipla, Grasim, HCL Technologies, Wipro and TCS remained the top losers.

Shares of Cipla slipped nearly 3 percent intraday after the company received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility in Goa.

Meanwhile, in Asia, share markets extended losses as the rapid global spread of the coronavirus kept investors on edge and seeking safety in gold and bonds.

