Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty slips below 11,650
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 100 points lower, Nifty below 11,650; Cipla, HCL Tech slip over 2%

Updated : February 27, 2020 09:46 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday due to weak global cues and monthly expiry day. 
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 127.63 points or 0.32 percent lower at 39,761.33 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,639.70, down 38.80 points or 0.33 percent. 
Broader indices traded lower along with benchmark indices, with Nifty Smallcap100 index down 0.62 percent and Nifty Midcap100 index down 0.46 percent. 
