The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in auto and financial stocks amid mixed global cues. Better than expected GDP numbers in FY21 also lifted sentiment.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.25 percent, or 130.07 points higher at 52,067.51, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,629.65, up 46.85 points, or 0.30 percent.

The Indian economy contracted 7.3 percent in FY21 against a 4 percent expansion in the preceding FY20, official data showed on Monday. The slump was not as bad as the Street had expected thanks to a 1.6 percent rise in March quarter GDP.

A steady decline in fresh COVID infections also supported investors risk appetite.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded higher.

Barring Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma, all other sectoral indices traded in the green with the auto, PSU banks, financial services and media gaining the most.

JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports & SEZ, HDFC Life, IOC and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

Globally, Asian markets were mixed as investors reacted to the release of a private survey on Chinese manufacturing activity in May. Mainland Chinese stocks were little changed, with both the Shanghai composite and Shenzhen component hovering around the flatline.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.35 percent in morning trade while the Topix index shed 0.1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.83 percent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.36 percent higher.