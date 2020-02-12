Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,140; metal, smallcaps surge

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday backed by the global markets that surged amid hopes the worst of the coronavirus in China may have passed.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 136.82 points, or 0.33 percent, higher at 41,352.96, while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,147.30, up 39.40 points, or 0.33 percent.

Broader indices, especially the Nifty Smallcap100 index, outperformed the benchmark indices by 0.41 percent, while the Nifty Midcap100 index surged 0.16 percent.

Nifty Metal remained the best-performing index in the early morning session after the global markets surged. The index traded 1.29 percent higher, while Nifty IT posted the least gains among all the Nifty50 sectoral indices, rising only 0.17 percent.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Grasim and JSW Steel were the Nifty top gainers, while YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Nestle India were the index top losers.

Among global markets, Asian shares and Wall Street futures nudged higher has coronavirus fears subsided, although prevailing uncertainty about the outbreak has kept investors wary.

