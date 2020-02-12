Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,140; metal, smallcaps surge
Updated : February 12, 2020 09:34 AM IST
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 136.82 points, or 0.33 percent, higher at 41,352.96, while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,147.30, up 39.40 points, or 0.33 percent.
Broader indices, especially the Nifty Smallcap100 index, outperformed the benchmark indices by 0.41 percent, while the Nifty Midcap100 index surged 0.16 percent.
Nifty Metal remained the best-performing index in the early morning session after the global markets surged.