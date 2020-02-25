  • SENSEX
Sensex opens on a positive note, Nifty around 11,850
Oil prices skid on demand concerns as virus spreads globally
Global gold prices jump over 2% as virus spread spurs safe-haven demand
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 11,850; HUL, Nestle lead gains

Updated : February 25, 2020 09:50 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following global peers that bounced back from the massive sell-off in the cash market yesterday. 
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 122.75 points or 0.30 percent higher at 40,485.98 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,872.30, up 42.90 points or 0.36 percent. 
The Nifty Metal index remained the best-performing index in the early morning session with Jindal Steel and JSW Steel leading the gains.
