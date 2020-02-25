Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 11,850; HUL, Nestle lead gains
Updated : February 25, 2020 09:50 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following global peers that bounced back from the massive sell-off in the cash market yesterday.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 122.75 points or 0.30 percent higher at 40,485.98 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,872.30, up 42.90 points or 0.36 percent.
The Nifty Metal index remained the best-performing index in the early morning session with Jindal Steel and JSW Steel leading the gains.