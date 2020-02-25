Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 11,850; HUL, Nestle lead gains

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following global peers that bounced back from the massive sell-off in the cash market yesterday. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 122.75 points or 0.30 percent higher at 40,485.98 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,872.30, up 42.90 points or 0.36 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices with the Nifty Midcap100 index up 0.78 percent while the Nifty Smallcap100 index surged 0.70 percent.

The Nifty Metal index remained the best-performing index in the early morning session with Jindal Steel and JSW Steel leading the gains while Nifty Private Bank index remained the one to report the least gains, up only 0.01 percent.

Hindustan Unilever, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel, YES Bank and Indian Oil Corporation were the Nifty50 top gainers while UPL, Bharti Infratel, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank remained the top laggards.

The share price of Hindustan Unilever rose nearly 3 percent intraday after the FMCG major announced to set up a new subsidiary, which would be primarily engaged in manufacturing activities.

Globally, the share markets were trying to stabilize after a wave of early selling petered out and Wall Street futures managed a solid bounce, allowing investors to take a break from coronavirus fears.

