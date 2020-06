The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday following mixed global cues with the Sensex rising 127.33 points or 0.37 percent at 34,335.38 and the Nifty50 gaining 27.35 points or 0.27 percent to open at 10,119.00.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices and supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.22 percent and 0.64 percent respectively.

Barring IT, all other sectoral indices traded with gains led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Media.

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Axis Bank and Tata Steel led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Adani Ports & SEZ and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top index losers.

Reliance Industries gained over 1 percent after it announced that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32 percent stake. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from leading technology investors globally.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani today said that his company had become net debt-free after having raised Rs 1.68 lakh crore in under two months.

City Union Bank plunged over 8 percent after it reported net loss of Rs 95.29 in Q4FY20 as against net profit of Rs 175.11 crore, YoY, due to spike in provisions that stood at Rs 450.38 crore. Net interest income decreased 0.26 percent to Rs 419.50 crore, YoY.

Globally, Asian shares and US stock futures wobbled in choppy trade on Friday as lingering concerns about a fresh spike in coronavirus cases offset growing hopes for a quick economic recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.06 percent. US S&P 500 e-minis moved in and out of the red, and were last up 0.23 percent.

