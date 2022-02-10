Opening Bell: Sensex opens on positive note ahead of RBI policy outcome, Nifty above 17,500

Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note on February 10 with Nifty above 17,500 ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy outcome.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 201.82 points or 0.35 percent at 58,667.79, and the Nifty was up 61.90 points or 0.35 percent at 17,525.70. About 1274 shares have advanced, 678 shares declined, and 98 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, Power Grid Corp, Infosys, Tata Motors and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while BPCL, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Coal India and ITC were among major losers.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Auto and FMCG were the leading losers, down 0.3 and 0.7 percent, while Nifty Metals was the top outlier and was trading 1.3 percent higher.

According to a CNBCTV-18 report, state insurer LIC's IPO draft papers are likely to be filed with the SEBI on February 11 as insurance regulator IRDAI has cleared its initial public offering proposal.

Among the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were muted with the former up 0.01 percent and the latter 0.1 percent down, respectively.