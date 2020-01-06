#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Opening Bell: Sensex opens nearly 200 points lower, Nifty below 12,200; VIX up 15%

Updated : January 06, 2020 09:54 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Monday following the trend in global markets.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 195.11 points or 0.47 percent lower at 41,269.50 while the Nifty50 opened at 12,166.40, down 60.25 points or 0.49 percent.
Titan, HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro, and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Hindalco, Asian Paints, Coal India, SBI, and Power Grid Corporation led the losses.
primo org
cnbc two logos
