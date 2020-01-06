Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens nearly 200 points lower, Nifty below 12,200; VIX up 15%
Updated : January 06, 2020 09:54 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Monday following the trend in global markets.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 195.11 points or 0.47 percent lower at 41,269.50 while the Nifty50 opened at 12,166.40, down 60.25 points or 0.49 percent.
Titan, HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro, and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Hindalco, Asian Paints, Coal India, SBI, and Power Grid Corporation led the losses.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more