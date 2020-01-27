Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens nearly 200 points lower, Nifty below 12,200; metals lose shine
Updated : January 27, 2020 09:46 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Monday on the back of slip in metals and the escalating concerns over coronavirus in China.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 193.57 points or 0.47 percent lower to 41,419.62 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,182.35, down 65.90 points or 0.54 percent.
Nifty Metal remained the worst-performing index in the early morning session while Nifty Realty was the only sectoral index to trade in the green.
