The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday following Asian peers which remained under pressure on poor macro data and rise in oil prices.

The Sensex opened 8.06 points or 0.03 percent lower at 31,677.69, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,234.05, down 36.85 points or 0.40 percent.

Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 were up 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal fell the most while Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty traded with gains.

HUL, ONGC, BPCL, Wipro, and Kotak Mahindra Bank led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top losers.

