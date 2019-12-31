Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 12,250; YES Bank among gainers
Updated : December 31, 2019 09:41 AM IST
The Indian equity benchmark indices opened slightly lower on Tuesday due to muted trading activities amid the holiday season in major global markets.
The Nifty Pharma remained the best-performing index in the opening trade.
Bharti Infratel, NTPC, YES Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and GAIL were the Nifty50 top gainers.
