Opening Bell: Sensex opens in the green, Nifty above 12,180; Indian Oil, YES Bank top gainers

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday on the back of gains in realty, media and auto stocks. The Sensex opened 8.94 points or 0.02 percent higher at 41,395.34 while the Nfity50 index opened at 12,184.90, up 4.55 points or 0.04 percent.

At 9:35 am, Nifty IT was the worst-performing index due to the losses in TCS, Infosys and NIIT Technologies. Nifty PSU Bank index remained the best-performing index in the early morning session.

YES Bank, UPL, Indian Oil, Zee Entertainment and Coal India were the Nifty50 top gainers while Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Infratel, TCS and Adani Ports remained the top losers.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises were locked at an upper circuit of 5 percent after the company signed an agreement to sell brokerage services arm Way2Wealth.

Meanwhile, in Asia, markets held their ground as trade slowed for the Lunar New Year, despite investors fears that a new coronavirus in China could spread faster as millions of people would be travelling over the week-long holiday.

