Opening Bell: Sensex opens in the green, Nifty above 12,180; Indian Oil, YES Bank top gainers
Updated : January 24, 2020 09:57 AM IST
The Sensex opened 8.94 points or 0.02 percent higher at 41,395.34 while the Nfity50 index opened at 12,184.90, up 4.55 points or 0.04 percent.
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises were locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent.
