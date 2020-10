The Indian equity benchmark indices opened a little higher on Tuesday led by gains in auto, IT and pharma stocks.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.13 percent, or 53.58 points, higher at 40,199.08, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,807.10, up 39.35 points, or 0.33 percent.

In broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 traded lower while Nifty Midcap100 index was flat.

Among sectoral indices, buying was witnessed in Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG while Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services reeled under selling pressure.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shree Cement, Nestle India, NTPC and Divi's Labs were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Adani Ports & SEZ, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and SBI were the top index losers.

The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied over 4 percent as brokerages maintained a bullish view on the stock on a positive management commentary after better Q2 results.

Globally, Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as soaring global coronavirus cases and slow progress on a US stimulus deal hammered investor sentiment and took a toll on Wall Street, Reuters reported.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 0.43 percent, with Australia's ASX 200 off 1.1 percent to an almost three-week low.