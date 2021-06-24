Opening Bell: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 15,700; IT stocks, banks gain; RIL in focus

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The Sensex opened 0.40 percent, or 208.49 points higher at 52,514.57, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,737.30, up 50.35 points, or 0.32 percent.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Eicher Motors
|2,710.65
|-17.95
|-0.66
|Titan Company
|1,770.60
|-11.95
|-0.67
|Cipla
|951.25
|-6.50
|-0.68
|Power Grid Corp
|231.25
|-1.00
|-0.43
|BPCL
|467.95
|-1.65
|-0.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Titan Company
|1,771.25
|-11.50
|-0.65
|Power Grid Corp
|231.20
|-1.00
|-0.43
|NTPC
|117.00
|-0.25
|-0.21
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,284.00
|-15.75
|-0.30
|Reliance
|2,201.00
|-4.10
|-0.19
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4980
|0.0860
|0.10
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6010
|0.1090
|0.11
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6691
|0.0000
|0.00