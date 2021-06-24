Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Opening Bell: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 15,700; IT stocks, banks gain; RIL in focus

    Opening Bell: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 15,700; IT stocks, banks gain; RIL in focus

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex opened 0.40 percent, or 208.49 points higher at 52,514.57, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,737.30, up 50.35 points, or 0.32 percent.

    Opening Bell: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 15,700; IT stocks, banks gain; RIL in focus
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Gold on back foot as dollar firms; traders await US data

    Next Article

    Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boost demand optimism

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Eicher Motors2,710.65 -17.95
    Titan Company1,770.60 -11.95
    Cipla951.25 -6.50
    Power Grid Corp231.25 -1.00
    BPCL467.95 -1.65
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Titan Company1,771.25 -11.50
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00
    NTPC117.00 -0.25
    Dr Reddys Labs5,284.00 -15.75
    Reliance2,201.00 -4.10
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Eicher Motors2,710.65 -17.95 -0.66
    Titan Company1,770.60 -11.95 -0.67
    Cipla951.25 -6.50 -0.68
    Power Grid Corp231.25 -1.00 -0.43
    BPCL467.95 -1.65 -0.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Titan Company1,771.25 -11.50 -0.65
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00 -0.43
    NTPC117.00 -0.25 -0.21
    Dr Reddys Labs5,284.00 -15.75 -0.30
    Reliance2,201.00 -4.10 -0.19

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.27000.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.49800.08600.10
    Pound-Rupee103.60100.10900.11
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66910.00000.00
    View More