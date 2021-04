The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in banking and metal stocks after a sharp plunge witnessed in the previous session.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.23 percent, or 108.15 points higher at 47,991.53, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,364.90, up 54.10 points or 0.38 percent.

Gains in smallcap and midcap indices also supported the overall market.

Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices were trading in the green with PSU banks, metal, pharma and auto indices gaining the most.

On the Nifty50, Cipla, PowerGrid Corporation, M&M, Shree Cements and Hindalco Industries were the top gainers, while Adani Ports & SEZ, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Tata Motors were the top index losers.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gained over 2 percent after the DCGI approved restricted emergency use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' in India. Dr Reddy’s has been conducting small clinical trials with Sputnik V in India since it entered into a deal with RDIF.

Globally, Asian share markets were cautious on Tuesday after US markets weakened as investors anticipated the start of corporate earnings seasons and the release of key inflation data to indicate how the global recovery from the pandemic will emerge, a Reuters report said.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading less than 0.1 percent higher early Tuesday.