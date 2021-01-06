Opening Bell: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 14,200; GAIL, ONGC top gainers

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in financial and metal stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.37 percent, or 178.88 points, higher at 48,616.66, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,240.95, up 41.45 points, or 0.29 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.96 percent and 0.71 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto gained while Nifty IT was under pressure.

GAIL India, ONGC, IOC, Titan Company and Tata Steel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Wipro, HCL Technologies and ITC were the top index losers.

HDFC Bank shares gained after the bank’s advances rose around 16 percent to Rs 10,82,000 crore as of December 31, 2020, as compared to Rs 9,36,000 crore as of December 31, 2019.

Global stock prices slipped and U.S. bond yields rose on Wednesday as investors braced for the prospect that Democrats could win both races in a U.S. Senate run-off election in Georgia, handing them control of the crucial chamber.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 percent while MSCI's index of Asian-Pacific excluding Japan erased earlier gains to stand almost flat.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield rose to as high as 0.987 percent, the highest level since March, on expectations of larger government borrowing.