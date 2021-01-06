Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 14,200; GAIL, ONGC top gainers Updated : January 06, 2021 09:34 AM IST Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.96 percent and 0.71 percent, respectively. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto gained while Nifty IT was under pressure. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply