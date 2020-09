The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday tracking weakness in Asian peers following a further selloff in Wall Street.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.06 percent, or 24.85 points, higher at 38,865.17, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,447.80, down 1.45 points, or 0.01 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rising 0.50 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto traded with gains while Nifty IT was under selling pressure.

Bharti Infratel, HDFC Life, Titan Company, Hindalco Industries and SBI led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Grasim Industries, HCL Technologies, Nestle India, Shree Cement and ONGC were the top losers.

Hindustan Copper surged 7 percent after the company’s consolidated net profit in Q1FY21 rose 40 percent to Rs 29.8 crore from Rs 21.2 crore while revenue increased 41.9 percent to Rs 431.4 crore from Rs 304.1 crore, YoY. EBITDA fell 7.4 percent to Rs 86.4 crore from Rs 93.3 crore and EBITDA margin contracted to 20 percent from 30.7 percent, YoY.

Globally, Asian shares struggled to stem a bearish mood on Friday after US big tech firm shares fell again overnight on growing doubts about US stimulus and worries about their stretched valuations, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 percent, hovering just above a one-month trough touched earlier this week. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3 percent.